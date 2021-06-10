Cayman Airways has added two extra flights between Grand Cayman and Miami this month, due to increased demand.

The flights will operate on Tuesday, 15 and 29 June, departing Cayman at 10am and returning from Miami at 2pm.

Earlier this month, the airline announced that it was increasing the number of flights to and from Miami and Kingston for the month of July.

The airline is reminding passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into the US, or any country, including completion of any required pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and/or obtaining travel authorization.

Passengers who do not possess the required documents, will not be able to travel, Cayman Airways said in a statement.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all passengers entering the United States from the Cayman Islands to complete a ‘Passenger Disclosure and Attestation to the United States Of America’ form, and submit it to airline agents at the time of check-in for flights. Cayman Airways said passengers should have this form completed and ready to hand in to its agents, along with their other travel documents, in order to avoid delays at check-in. The form can be found here.

Addressing the issue of ‘ghost flights’, the airline said its normal flight schedule is always available up to a year in advance, but that due to rolling border closures in relation to COVID-19, “such flights may not be permitted to operate as we get closer to the actual flight date”.

“This determination is made in partnership with the Cayman Islands Government who will instead request Cayman Airways to provide restricted repatriation flights. Passengers holding seats on normal flights who are affected by flight cancellations will be contacted by Cayman Airways and given priority to obtain seats on the repatriation flights. However, as the process for repatriation flights is significantly different, passengers should be aware that schedules and airfares may vary significantly,” Cayman Airways said.

Additional Miami flights

FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm Tuesdays KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 2pm 2:30pm Tuesdays

Passengers wishing to travel inbound or outbound on these repatriation flights can book seats directly with Cayman Airways online at www.caymanairways.com, or call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311, or, in the USA, call 305-266-4141 or (toll free) 1-800-422-9626.

People travelling to the Cayman Islands aboard repatriation flights are still required to apply for and obtain approval for entry into the country from Travel Cayman. For details visit: https://www.exploregov.ky/faqs/covid-19-inbound-travel.