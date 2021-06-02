Cayman Airways has announced it is increasing the frequency of its Miami and Kingston flights, as it confirmed its travel schedule for July.
The airline said that due to increased demand, starting in July, it will be putting on three flights a week to Miami, instead of the current two on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The additional flight will depart Cayman on Sundays.
CAL is also adding two additional flights a week – on Sundays and Thursdays – to its usual weekly Friday departures to Kingston, Jamaica. However, there are no flights to or from Kingston scheduled for 4 and 18 July (Thursdays), and 15 and 29 July (Sundays).
Miami flight schedule for July
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|FREQUENCY
|KX3102
|Grand Cayman
|Miami
|10am
|12:30pm
|Wed, Sat, Sun, except on 11 and 25 July
|KX3103
|Miami
|Grand Cayman
|2pm
|2:30pm
|Wed, Sat, Sun, except on 10, 11, 24 and 25 July
|KX3123
|Miami
|Grand Cayman (1 stop in CYB)
|2pm
|3:25pm
|Sat, 10 and 24 July
Kingston flight schedule for July
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|FREQUENCY
|KX3600
|Grand Cayman
|Kingston
|10am
|11:05am
|Thurs, Fri, Sun, except on 4, 15, 18 and 29 July
|KX3601
|Kingston
|Grand Cayman
|12:15pm
|1:20pm
|Thurs, Fri, Sun, except on 4, 15, 18 and 29 July
La Ceiba flight schedule for July
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|FREQUENCY
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|10am
|10:25am
|Thursdays, except 8 and 22 July
|KX3881
|La Ceiba
|Grand Cayman
|12:25pm
|2:45pm
|Thursday, except 8 and 22 July
Addressing the issue of what the government has described as “ghost flights”, the airline, in a press release on its website, noted that its normal flight schedule is available up to a year in advance, but that currently only repatriation flights, approved by government, are being operated.
“Passengers holding seats on normal flights who are affected by flight cancellations will be contacted by Cayman Airways and given priority to obtain seats on the repatriation flights. However, as the process for repatriation flights is significantly different, passengers should be aware that schedules and airfares may vary significantly,” the airline noted.
The airline earlier announced its June flights, which are as follows:
Miami flight schedule through 30 June
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|FREQUENCY
|KX3102
|Grand Cayman
|Miami
|10am
|12:30pm
|Wed and Sat
|KX3103
|Miami
|Grand Cayman
|2pm
|2:30pm
|Wed and Sat, except 12 and 26 June
|KX3123
|Miami
|Grand Cayman (1 stop in CYB)
|2pm
|3:25pm
|Wed and Sat, 12 and 26 JuneE & SA June 12 & 26, 2021
Kingston flight schedule for 4-25 June
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|FREQUENCY
|KX3600
|Grand Cayman
|Kingston
|10am
|11:05am
|Fridays
|KX3601
|Kingston
|Grand Cayman
|12:15pm
|1:20pm
|Fridays
La Ceiba flight schedule for 3-17 June
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|FREQUENCY
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|10am
|10:25am
|Thurs, 3 and 17 June
|KX3881
|La Ceiba
|Grand Cayman
|12:25pm
|2:45pm
|Thurs, 3 and 17 June
Cayman Airways reminded passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into any country, including those relating to pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and/or obtaining travel authorisation. Passengers who do not possess the required documents will not be able to travel, the airline said.
To book a repatriation flight on Cayman Airways, travellers can contact its reservations desk in Cayman on 345-949-2311; in the USA, on 305-266-4141 or (toll free) 1-800-422-9626; in Jamaica, on 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372; and in Honduras, on (toll free) 800-2791-9422. Tickets for inbound and outbound flights can also be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com.
