Cayman Airways has announced it is increasing the frequency of its Miami and Kingston flights, as it confirmed its travel schedule for July.

The airline said that due to increased demand, starting in July, it will be putting on three flights a week to Miami, instead of the current two on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The additional flight will depart Cayman on Sundays.

CAL is also adding two additional flights a week – on Sundays and Thursdays – to its usual weekly Friday departures to Kingston, Jamaica. However, there are no flights to or from Kingston scheduled for 4 and 18 July (Thursdays), and 15 and 29 July (Sundays).

Miami flight schedule for July

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm Wed, Sat, Sun, except on 11 and 25 July KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 2pm 2:30pm Wed, Sat, Sun, except on 10, 11, 24 and 25 July KX3123 Miami Grand Cayman (1 stop in CYB) 2pm 3:25pm Sat, 10 and 24 July

Kingston flight schedule for July

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3600 Grand Cayman Kingston 10am 11:05am Thurs, Fri, Sun, except on 4, 15, 18 and 29 July KX3601 Kingston Grand Cayman 12:15pm 1:20pm Thurs, Fri, Sun, except on 4, 15, 18 and 29 July

La Ceiba flight schedule for July

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3880 Grand Cayman La Ceiba 10am 10:25am Thursdays, except 8 and 22 July KX3881 La Ceiba Grand Cayman 12:25pm 2:45pm Thursday, except 8 and 22 July

Addressing the issue of what the government has described as “ghost flights”, the airline, in a press release on its website, noted that its normal flight schedule is available up to a year in advance, but that currently only repatriation flights, approved by government, are being operated.

“Passengers holding seats on normal flights who are affected by flight cancellations will be contacted by Cayman Airways and given priority to obtain seats on the repatriation flights. However, as the process for repatriation flights is significantly different, passengers should be aware that schedules and airfares may vary significantly,” the airline noted.

The airline earlier announced its June flights, which are as follows:

Miami flight schedule through 30 June

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm Wed and Sat KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 2pm 2:30pm Wed and Sat, except 12 and 26 June KX3123 Miami Grand Cayman (1 stop in CYB) 2pm 3:25pm Wed and Sat, 12 and 26 JuneE & SA June 12 & 26, 2021

Kingston flight schedule for 4-25 June

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3600 Grand Cayman Kingston 10am 11:05am Fridays KX3601 Kingston Grand Cayman 12:15pm 1:20pm Fridays

La Ceiba flight schedule for 3-17 June

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES FREQUENCY KX3880 Grand Cayman La Ceiba 10am 10:25am Thurs, 3 and 17 June KX3881 La Ceiba Grand Cayman 12:25pm 2:45pm Thurs, 3 and 17 June

Cayman Airways reminded passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into any country, including those relating to pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and/or obtaining travel authorisation. Passengers who do not possess the required documents will not be able to travel, the airline said.

To book a repatriation flight on Cayman Airways, travellers can contact its reservations desk in Cayman on 345-949-2311; in the USA, on 305-266-4141 or (toll free) 1-800-422-9626; in Jamaica, on 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372; and in Honduras, on (toll free) 800-2791-9422. Tickets for inbound and outbound flights can also be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com.