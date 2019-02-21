Premier: March 28 will be public holiday

Premier Alden McLaughlin has announced that March 28 will be a public holiday to mark the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

“The Royal Visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in March will certainly be a highlight in a year that I expect will have many such, but none more important,” the premier said at Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon. “And so Government intends to make March 28, 2019, Thursday, a public holiday in honour of this royal visit.”

While much of the public service and private sector may be able to enjoy the newly announced holiday, British and Cayman dignitaries will have a busy schedule during Prince Charles’ two-day visit.

Immediately upon his arrival from Cuba on March 27, the Prince of Wales will participate in the opening ceremony for the new Owen Roberts International Airport ceremony. After that, he will go to Government House for a meeting with Governor Martyn Roper and Mr. McLaughlin.

The next day, Prince Charles will travel to the Sister Islands, where he will open the new swimming pool on Cayman Brac and participate in a “marine-focused event” on Little Cayman, according to Mr. Roper. When he returns to Grand Cayman later that day, he will visit the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Gardens – which was opened by his mother in 1994 – and participate in the opening of the children’s center there.

The Duchess of Cornwall will also have a busy trip, visiting George Town Primary School for a “cultural event,” as well as attending the opening of the new Jasmine hospice center.

There will be a reception hosted by Premier McLaughlin at Pedro St. James that evening, and the royal couple will depart thereafter.

Government stated that details about the events will be announced soon.