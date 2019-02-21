Dart to buy Brac luxury hotel

Dart is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the Cayman Brac luxury hotel Le Soleil D’Or, Dart Real Estate Business Development President Jackie Doak said at Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon.

Le Soleil D’Or was launched in 2014, and featured nine luxury villas, a spa, fitness center and restaurants.

However, Ms. Doak said the hotel has been mostly closed to guests since 2017, with only one of its nine villas open.

Dart’s intention is to restore the resort to full operations and retain current staff, she said.

Le Soleil D’Or’s near closure came after the Alexander Hotel closed in 2014. The Divi Tiara Beach Resort has also been vacant for more than a decade.

Visitors to the Brac still increased by about 12 percent between 2015 and 2017, something Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell attributed to the proliferation of companies such as Airbnb, which allow home- and condo-owners to rent out their places.

Ms. Doak said Dart’s purchase of Le Soleil D’Or will offer guests options to stay in luxury hotels in multiple destinations in the territory.

“Le Soleil D’Or will provide an intriguing opportunity to offer multiple destinations within the Cayman Islands,” she said.