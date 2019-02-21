In the vintage television show Lassie, it was always the dog that saved the child from the well. On Tuesday, in West Bay, it was the dogs that needed to be rescued.

Police were dispatched to the Shores area around 6 p.m. after two dogs were discovered at the bottom of an uncovered well.

One of the officers used a ladder to climb down into the well and tie a rope around the stranded animals, while another officer enlisted the help of members of the public to haul them out. The dogs reportedly ran away as soon as they were set down on the ground, but found their way home to be reunited with their concerned owner, who had been handing out flyers in West Bay in an effort to find her missing pets.

Constable Mario Dadal, one of the officers involved in the rescue, said it had been a tricky operation.

“When we were finally able to get the dogs out, you could tell that they were in distress. They were shaking because they were soaked in neck-deep water and covered in mud. I’m just glad that we were able to get to them in time.”

Police had earlier received a report from a woman, who had posted flyers of two lost dogs that had not returned home since Saturday night.

Shortly after the officers returned to the station, the woman called to advise that they had returned home.

District Commander of West Bay Inspector Lloyd Marriott said police had moved to ensure the well was covered and issued a renewed appeal for dog owners to keep their pets secured.

“We have identified that, though the dogs did stray onto someone’s private property, having a cistern uncovered poses a danger to not just animals but to people. We have organized with the owners of the property to have the cistern covered, and we implore dog owners to keep their dogs secured.”