The Caribbean Utilities Company has advised customers in the Mount Pleasant and The Shores areas of West Bay that they will experience a service interruption on Friday. The planned interruption will start around 9 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m.

Customers in the following areas will be impacted: Meadow Avenue; Brockah Close; Up the Hill Road; Coppice Lane; Glade Drive; Adonis Drive; Shorelink Terrace; Bayshore Drive; Shorescape Lane; Shorewinds Trail; Shoreview Point; Shoreline Drive; and Shoreline Circle.

The utility company will have several vehicles and service people in the area on Friday, so residents and passing motorists are advised to proceed with all due caution. CUC will use the interruption to facilitate the upgrading of lines and poles to provide access for high-speed fiber to customers in the area.

Concerned individuals can contact CUC’s customer service team at 949-5200 or by emailing [email protected] for detailed information on the outage and the areas affected.