Anti-Corruption Commission makes two arrests

Anti-Corruption Commission investigators working with the assistance of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested two public officials Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

The two men – ages 48 and 57 – are both George Town residents. They were arrested on suspicion of committing multiple offenses, including bribery of a police officer, committing fraud on the government, breach of trust, and false claims by public officers, according to a news release from the commission.

The men were detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks. According to the commission’s statement, the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.