Triggerfish to launch at Royal Palms

There is a new party band in town and residents will get the first chance to hear them at Royal Palms this Saturday.

Triggerfish is a nine-piece group with a mix of vocals, guitars, bass, drums, keys and something extra: a horn section that really raises the roof.

Their repertoire spans the decades, covering classics, some reggae, rock and a few contemporary numbers. The plan is to include some choreography in the future, but for now, the band is concentrating on perfecting its sound.

After numerous rehearsals, the veteran members are now ready to give Cayman a taste of what they are all about. So, if you are looking for some great live music, head to Royal Palms on Saturday and find out what Triggerfish is all about.

Event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.islandmusicproductions.com.