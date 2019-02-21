Culture at the Cinema has certainly been all about the Bard in the past year, so it is nice to see a shift in subject matter.

“I’m Not Running” is an explosive new play written by Academy Award-nominated writer David Hare (“The Reader,” “NT Live: Skylight”), that premiered at the National Theatre and is being broadcast live to international cinemas. It is being screened at Camana Bay Cinema on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Plot

Pauline Gibson is a junior doctor who becomes the face of a campaign to save her local hospital. She is thrust from angel of the National Health Service to becoming an independent MP.

In the Houses of Parliament, she crosses paths with her university boyfriend, Jack Gould, a stalwart Labour loyalist, climbing the ranks of the party.

As media and public pressure mounts on Pauline to run for leadership of the Labour party, she faces an agonising decision: What’s involved in sacrificing your private life and your peace of mind for something more than a single issue? Does she dare?

Cast

The cast includes Siân Brooke (“Sherlock,” “NT Live: Hamlet”), Joshua McGuire (“NT Live: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” “About Time”) and Alex Hassell (“Grantchester,” “The Miniaturist”).

In 2017, Brooke starred in the fourth season of television crime drama “Sherlock” as Sherlock Holmes’s secret sister Eurus. She initially auditioned for multiple characters in the show before the showrunners told Brooke that all the characters were one, Eurus, who would be a master of disguise. Michael Hogan writing for The Daily Telegraph in his review of the third episode of the season commented that the role was “a star-making turn from Sian Brooke.”

David Hare

Sir David Hare is an English playwright, screenwriter and theater and film director. Best known for his stage work, Hare has also enjoyed great success with films, receiving two Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing “The Hours” in 2002, based on the novel written by Michael Cunningham, and “The Reader” in 2008, based on the novel of the same name written by Bernhard Schlink. He was knighted in 1998.

Hare was recently described by The Washington Post as “the premiere political dramatist writing in English.” His other work includes “Pravda and Skylight,” broadcast by National Theatre Live in 2014.

Culture at the Cinema screens a different play each month. ‘I’m Not Running’ is showing this Saturday with doors opening at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. For information on upcoming shows, visit www.bigscreen.ky.