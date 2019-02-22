Volunteers for Cayman’s hospice and palliative care provider, Jasmine, took to the streets Friday for the organization’s two-day fundraiser.

The 19th annual Flag Day & Public Awareness Campaign runs Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23. Jasmine volunteers will be out and about with donation jars, where members of the public can make a contribution.

The first donor this year was Governor Martyn Roper.

The donations support those living with chronic, terminal or life-limiting illnesses. To make a contribution, search for volunteers wearing blue Jasmine T-shirts at supermarkets, banks, A. L. Thompson’s, Kirk Freeport stores and Camana Bay.