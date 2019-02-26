Students encouraged to ‘dream big’

In celebration of Engineering Week, Dart Minds Inspired and Caribbean Utilities Company hosted a screening of “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” for a group of about 130 local high school students on Friday.

The students from seven high schools across Grand Cayman gathered at the Camana Bay Cinema to watch the award-winning documentary and watch presentations from 10 engineers, from both Dart and CUC.

Dart Education Programmes Manager Glenda McTaggart said the students were nominated to attend the event by their teachers as a result of their strong interest in engineering.

“I am delighted to see so many young people interested in STEM and, in particular, engineering,” she said in a press release. “This event was an incredible opportunity to connect interested students with local STEM leaders.”

Dart and CUC employees with backgrounds in mechanical, civil, electrical, geotechnical, biological and power engineering explained their educational backgrounds and career paths, took questions from students, and highlighted the career opportunities in engineering.

Dart Executive Vice President of Development Planning and Asset Management Justin Howe told the students that engineering presents rewarding career opportunities.

“An engineering degree is a very sought-after and highly paid qualification, increasingly so in the connected world in which we live. It is the passport that opens opportunities throughout the world in careers that are interesting, challenging and well paid,” he said.

CUC President Richard Hew said engineers shape the world we live in.

“Engineering is about making the world a better place and improving quality of life. CUC is anticipating that some of these students will become engineers in the future,” he said.

Following the presentations, Ms. McTaggart asked the students if they felt empowered to pursue a career in engineering. The theater was full of raised hands.