The Cayman International School is holding an early childhood and elementary open house from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The event is for parents of prospective students from age 2 to Year 5. Parents will have the opportunity to learn more about the expansion of the school – its new preschool that is under construction will be completed for the beginning of the new school year in August.

Information will also be available on curriculum. Parents can meet the faculty and tour the school. The school plans to offer a new full-day nursery program for the 2019-2020 school year.

For more information, call 945-4664.