The Deputy Governor’s 5K 2019 Challenge has been rescheduled from April until September.

“We’ve decided to host the DG’s 5K Challenge in September to avoid any of our walk/runs clashing with Cayman CARIFTA 2019,” Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said in a statement, noting that the exact dates will be announced shortly.

The CARIFTA Games will be held in Cayman on April 20-22.

“It’s only the third time that the Cayman Islands have been chosen to host the region’s largest track and field championships. It’s an honour to have been selected and we wanted nothing to detract from that,” Mr. Manderson said.

Planning Committee Chairperson Jennifer Ahearn said, “Even though everyone is used to us holding our 5K in April, there were serious concerns that so many large-scale events might have divided attendance and that the attendant traffic on road might have inconvenienced too many people.”

September has been chosen as no other large-scale events are scheduled in that month, organizers said.

To date, the DG’s 5K Run/Walk Challenge has raised $284,000 for local projects.