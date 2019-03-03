Walkers ‘light up the night’ for breast cancer awareness

Hundreds of people walked for breast-cancer awareness Saturday night at the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation’s ninth Light Up the Night event.

Participants walked about a kilometer, from Royal Palms to The Ritz-Carlton and back, to support or remember a loved one’s battle with the disease or just contribute to the sense of camaraderie.

Proceeds from the walk go to the Breast Cancer Foundation’s wellness program, which is designed to help support those diagnosed with breast cancer.

“People, when they’re diagnosed usually come to us, and we do whatever is needed to help them get through their chemotherapy treatments, radiation and beyond,” said Breast Cancer Foundation Director Janette Fitzgerald. “Because our aim is to get them through the treatment and stay healthy and fit afterward.”

There are many charitable walks and runs in Cayman, but Ms. Fitzgerald said she thinks the Light Up the Night is one of the most popular because of its visual aspects. The hundreds of pink shirts, balloons and lights traveling up and down Seven Mile Beach during the walk makes for a “brilliant sight,” she said.

Along with raising funds, the purpose of the walk is to raise awareness that breast cancer can happen to anyone, but that it’s something that can be overcome, said Ms. Fitzgerald.

“Our youngest lady is 20. Our oldest lady is in her 70s,” she said. “It’s not a death sentence; detection is the key.”