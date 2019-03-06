Public invited to bullying presentations

By
Staff
-

The Ministry of Community Affairs and the Alex Panton Foundation announced this week that they will hold a series of community presentations in coming months to address bullying and issues facing young men at risk.

The presentations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Bullying

  • March 21: Bodden Town, 6:30-8 p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall.
  • April 9: West Bay, 6:30-8 p.m., John Gray Memorial Church.
  • April 30: East End, 6:30-8 p.m., East End Civic Centre.
  • May 8: North Side, 6:30-8 p.m., North Side Civic Centre.
  • May 21: George Town, 6:30-8 p.m., South Sound Civic Centre.

Young men at risk

  • June 5: Bodden Town, 6:30-8 p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre.
  • June 19: West Bay, 6:30-8 p.m., John Gray Memorial Church.
  • July 3: East End, 6:30-8 p.m., East End Civic Centre.
  • Aug. 7: George Town, 6:30-8 p.m., South Sound Civic Centre.
  • Aug. 28: North Side, 6:30-8 p.m., North Side Civic Centre.

