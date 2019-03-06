Planned power interruption for Randyke Gardens Friday

The Caribbean Utilities Company has planned a scheduled power interruption for the Randyke Gardens area, off the Linford Pierson Highway, in George Town that will take place Friday.

Customers will be impacted between 9 a.m. and noon.

The areas affected will include Rankin Drive, Dykewood Drive, Candlenut Close, Randyke Way and Concord Avenue. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution along the Linford Pierson Highway Friday due to the presence of CUC trucks and personnel in the area.

CUC, in a statement, apologized for the interruption, which will facilitate overhead infrastructure upgrades.

For more information on the outage and streets affected, contact CUC’s Customer Service Team at 949-5200 or email [email protected]