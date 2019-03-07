Flag football league kicks off

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Coed League season kicked off on Friday, March 1, at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

Spectators came out to cheer on returning teams, as well as newly formed ones, and were eager to watch teams battle it out on the fields for Division A and Division B games.

In the first Division A game, Popeye’s defeated Glasshouse 32-16. In Division B, CNB took on Walkers. Both teams were strong both offensively and defensively, however, in the end, CNB won with a 16-10 victory.

In the next matchups that evening, Division A defending champions Burger Shack were up against Deloitte. The game was a nail-biting one to the end as both teams were extremely strong offensively. In the end, Burger Shack won, 14-12. In Division B, Bogle Insurance took on Cayman Auto, with Bogle snagging their first win, 20-14.

In the final set of games on the night, Maples were up against newcomers coed Magnum Chargers. Despite being a newly formed team, they worked great defensively. However, they were no match for the seasoned Maples, who clenched the win 26-0.

In Division B, BNP took on defending Division B champs Tribe Tattoo. Tribe dominated the game and won 23-14, despite the strong defensive tackles put on by BNP.

Week 2 will continue on Friday, March 8, which will also feature newly formed teams Dolphin Discovery and Cayman Water. Games are scheduled at Ed Bush Field in West Bay, with games commencing at 6:30 p.m.