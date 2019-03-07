Fairbanks Road closure

Fairbanks Road, between Ithmar Circle and Outpost Street, will be partially closed on Sunday morning as the Water Authority-Cayman carries out work.

The closure will take place between 7 a.m. and noon in the vicinity of the Secret Garden apartment complex. The water company stated that the closure is necessary to conduct infrastructure work.

The Water Authority is advising drivers to use alternative routes Sunday morning.

Traffic signs will be posted in the area and motorists are asked to drive with caution to ensure their own safety, as well as the safety of Water Authority staff.