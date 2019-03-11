Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels drive

More than 250 volunteers will be out and about later this month to raise money to feed housebound and disabled seniors throughout Cayman.

“¢hange for Change Coin Drive” takes place on March 22 and 23 across 30 pre-approved locations.

“Meals on Wheels is requesting that all service groups, corporate teams and individuals sign-up for two hours on those dates to volunteer their time to assist in collecting coins and donations from the community,” said Erin Bodden, Meals on Wheels general manager.

All volunteers will be provided a pre-assigned collection bucket, volunteer T-shirt, instructions and lapel stickers to hand out to those who donate. The Meals on Wheels program feeds more than 230 seniors, five days per week across Grand Cayman.

Meals on Wheels receives a quarter of its funding from the Cayman Islands government, with the balance made up from donations, sponsorship and fundraisers, such as the annual coin drive.

“There is an 80-person waiting list in West Bay alone, which we cannot begin to serve until we are able to raise more funds at fundraisers like this one,” Ms. Bodden said. “It only costs $5 per day to supply a senior in need with a hot nutritious meal and a soup, delivered by one of our 100 delivery volunteers.”

This is the second year that Davenport Development Ltd. is sponsoring the “¢hange for Change Coin Drive.” The company’s sponsorship helps to cover the cost of executing the event, including volunteer shirts, lapel stickers and more.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online at www.mealsonwheels.ky, or contact [email protected] or 769-1974 for more information.