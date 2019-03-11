Just before the clock struck 10 a.m. on Monday, Governor Martyn Roper raised the Commonwealth flag in front of the Government Administration Building as members of government and the public looked on.

Cayman was joined by Commonwealth jurisdictions around the world that participated in the same ceremonial flag-raising in observance of Commonwealth Day.

“Today we number over 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population. We all have something special to offer,” said the Royal Commonwealth Society’s local representative, Lemuel Hurlston, marking the occasion. “By working together in practical ways and by interacting and cooperating across national boundaries, we build and sustain a more strongly connected Commonwealth.”

This year’s Commonwealth Day is the 70th anniversary since the 1949 London Declaration, which created the Commonwealth as it is known today.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 sovereign states, most of them former British colonies or dependencies. As a current British Overseas Territory, Cayman is not technically a member state, but still participates in many Commonwealth events and is considered a part of the “Commonwealth family,” according to the Commonwealth declaration.

Commonwealth Day was formerly known as Empire Day until 1958.

Mr. Hurlston said the flag-raising acknowledges Cayman’s commitment to the same principles the political group was created to pursue 70 years ago: peace, liberty and progress. Along with Mr. Hurlston’s speech, a Commonwealth affirmation was also read by Girl Guides member Adelaide Walton.