Free health screenings will be provided from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Cayman Islands Hospital atrium as part of World Kidney Day.

Health officials will be on hand to check the blood pressure and glucose and cholesterol levels of those attending the event.

A physician, clinicians and a dietician will be on hand to answer questions.

World Kidney Day is aimed at increasing awareness of kidney disease, which affects 850 million people worldwide and is the sixth fastest growing cause of death.

Call 949-8600 or visit www.hsa.ky for more information.