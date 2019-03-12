Fundraiser benefits food bank

Camana Bay donated $7,831.37 to the Good Samaritan Cayman Food Bank recently, following a fundraising campaign at Christmastime.

The funds were raised through the annual Camana Bay Christmas Give campaign.

Among the several events that helped raise money for the food bank were the premiere of “The Grinch” movie at the Camana Bay Cinema, a community Festive Dress Down Day and the fifth annual Santa Run.

This year, Camana Bay also sold Cayman-themed greeting cards and T-shirts at the Visitor Centre where the community brought non-perishable food items to help stock up the food bank, which strives to help feed the most vulnerable people in the community, including children, families and seniors.