Marketing workshop aimed at artists

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands will be hosting a marketing workshop for artists at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in its Dart Auditorium.

Led by local artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone, who also works as a marketing manager, gallery officials said the workshop “aims to help artists navigate the fast-changing marketing landscape.”

The workshop will cover such topics as brand values, digital marketing and public relations.

The event is free and refreshments will be served.

Queries can be addressed to [email protected]