Grand Court Judge Timothy Owen on Tuesday halted the trial of Judith Francia Douglas, who is charged with obtaining more than $1.9 million by deception.

The judge, who discharged the jury, said a new trial date would to be set, and ordered the media not to report on the reasons why the trial was being stopped.

Ms. Douglas, 53, pleaded not guilty to dishonestly obtaining $1,946,437 from an individual by allegedly falsely representing that the money was required for payment to the Cayman Islands government for applications for permanent residence, Caymanian status and a Caymanian passport.

The offense allegedly occurred between November 2010 and January 2016.

Trial began last week, with Crown counsel Toyin Salako calling the complainant as her first witness. Defense attorney Anthony Akiwumi had begun his questioning of this witness on Monday.