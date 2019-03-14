Cayman will be featured on CBS Sports, the Discovery Channel, and multiple other television channels during the first week of April, when the long-running television show “Jimmy Houston Outdoors” airs footage of its trip here last year.

World-renowned fisherman Jimmy Houston and his crew were here in February 2018 for a four-day trip that saw them bone-fishing off the shores, searching for tarpon in the canals of Grand Cayman, and fishing for mutton snapper near the reef in the Rum Point area.

When the Compass accompanied Mr. Houston on local captain Jacob McTaggart’s boat Killin’ Time, he caught two barracudas weighing around 10 pounds a piece, several mutton snappers and some lizard fish. At one point, a four-foot nurse shark also bit on one of the lines, though it escaped with the bait minutes later.

For Mr. McTaggart, the owner of Cayman Offshore Adventures, taking Mr. Houston out on his boat was an opportunity to rub elbows with an angler who influenced him as a child.

“I’ve been watching Jimmy since I was a kid,” Mr. McTaggart said last February. “Even though we don’t have any freshwater down here to fish for bass, I was a professional bass fisherman just by watching him and learning his tricks.”

Mr. Houston’s trip has been turned into two episodes, the first of which will begin airing on April 1 on various networks. The first episode will feature the Caribbean Club, Cayman Airways, and crew from Slackem Charters. The second episode will feature the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Ritz-Carlton and captain Jacob McTaggart, according to show publicist Misty Wells.

“The show will air on various networks worldwide that include the Discovery Channel, NBC Sports, Pursuit Channel, Hunt Channel to over 50 million viewers,” said Ms. Wells, who said a release date for the second episode has not been determined yet.

“Jimmy Houston Outdoors” runs 26 episodes per year, and has filmed in other Caribbean locations including the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas. Ms. Wells said she is also planning another trip to Cayman this year to film her own show, “Let’s Take it Outside.”

“The great thing about this series is that it’s not just fishing, it is an outdoor series so I will be able to cover everything that the Cayman Islands has to offer from, Fishing, Diving, Hiking, Island Hopping, Dining and anything else that you think I should not miss,” Ms. Wells said of her show. “I am currently putting together a request sheet for review.”

“Let’s Take it Outside” will air on Fox Sports, Hunt Channel, Outdoor Channel, JHL TV and other stations, according to Ms. Wells.

“It is exciting to be working with Fox Sports, as I will be the first female-hosted outdoor show on the network, a huge accomplishment,” she stated. “I am working on some dates and information as we speak, and will keep everyone posted on what the plan is.”