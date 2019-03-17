The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Friday released a security camera image of two burglars who tried to break into a property in the Fairbanks area of George Town in January.

Detectives who were investigating a report of an attempted burglary on Jan. 3 obtained CCTV footage of the two men. An RCIPS spokesperson said police had released the picture in order to seek the public’s assistance in identifying them.

The men, who were described to the police as two tall slim-built males wearing light-coloured shirts and long pants, had attempted to gain entry to the property but were unable to do so.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men in the footage is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or email at [email protected]