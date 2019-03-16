Two injured in knife attack in George Town

A man and a woman suffered knife wounds during an early morning altercation in George Town, police reported.

The two reportedly had a confrontation with a group of males as they exited a bar on Mary Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital in private vehicles and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. They were later released.

Police closed Mary Street until around 9:45 a.m. to investigate.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be sent directly to police via this website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.