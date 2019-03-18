Instead of hosting its traditional flower show this year, the Garden Club of Grand Cayman is inviting members of the public to embrace their inner designer and showcase Cayman’s beauty in a horticultural and floral exhibition in May.

The exhibition will be held at the event centre at Jasmine on West Bay Road on May 25. It will include floral and natural material designs, amateur photography, horticulture and children’s designs.

An official opening ceremony will be held the day before, May 24, at 4 p.m.

Ora Hollebon of the Garden Club of Grand Cayman explained why the club was adopting a different approach to its annual event.

“The regular flower show conforms to U.S. rules and foreign judges. Many of our locals found it too rigid, so we are trying this more casual approach with strong public involvement,” Hollebon said.

Panels of local judges will choose the best in each of the four categories.

In the design category, the theme is ‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’. The displays must be no more than 36 inches wide and made of natural materials found in the Cayman Islands. There is no height requirement.

In the photography category, the theme is ‘Visions of Cayman’. Entries should display any scene in the Cayman Islands and be submitted in a standing frame, either 5×7 inches or 8×10 inches.

The horticulture category theme is ‘The Beauty of Cayman’. In this category, entrants must own the specimens for at least three months prior to the competition, organisers said. Judges will be looking for uniformity in size, form, colour and stage of development, condition of foliage, an abundance of flowers on each specimen, as well as checking the quality of colour and size of the flowers.

The theme of the children’s designs is ‘Recycling’. Entries must be submitted by local schoolchildren. Materials must be natural and the design must include some recycled materials with no plastics allowed.

Hollebon said two of the garden club members are teachers and they will help the children’s exhibits.

“They will invite all schools and plan to have three submissions from each school,” she said.

Prizes will be awarded in each category. Organisers said all entrants will be eligible to take part in a raffle drawing at the end of the event. Refreshments will be served.

Designers and photographers must pre-register and all exhibit entries must be in place at Jasmine by 10 a.m. on May 24.

The exhibition, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 25, has free entry to the public.

For registration, judging criteria and other information, contact [email protected] or 925-5531, or [email protected] or 916-1683.