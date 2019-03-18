West Bay Road closure

A section of West Bay Road will be closed overnight Tuesday.

Dart Real Estate, with approval from the National Roads Authority, will close both lanes of West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and Bismarckia Way, opposite Lacovia condos, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The lanes will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

A Dart spokesperson said the road closure was due to remedial work.

“There will be security placed at Bismarckia Way and Lawrence Blvd directing traffic and allowing local traffic to access the businesses and residences,” the company said in a statement.