Cayman shines in Special Olympics competition

It was another banner day for Cayman athletes atop the podium.

Cayman came away with four golds and a bronze in Monday’s competition at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, and two other Cayman athletes finished fourth in their events.

In athletics, Tessa Terry finished first in the 100 metres with a time of 0:19.75, adding another gold to the first-place medal she won in the 200 metres on Saturday.

Jaheim O’Connell Ebanks, 15, earned a gold medal with a 0:59.9 time in the 400 metres, and he will run again in the 800 metres on Wednesday.

Matthew Leigh Ebanks earned a gold in the 400 metres with a time of 0:54.81, and the 27-year-old will also compete in the 800 metres on Wednesday.

Lewin Alvin Solomon, 20, earned a bronze in the 400 metres with a time of 1:01.06.

All of the above times were personal bests for the athletes.

Cayman also had a few standouts Monday in the pool.

Seventeen-year-old Keanu Miguel McKenzie, who came into Monday with a silver and a bronze medal, swam to a first-place finish in the 200-metre breaststroke with a time of 3:49.50.

Matthew Javier finished in fourth place in the 200-metre breaststroke.

Alec Brice Cox had a standout performance for Cayman by finishing fourth in the 1500-metre open-water swim.