Cayman cruises to another gold at Special Olympics

Cayman swimmer Alec Brice Cox just would not be denied.

Cox, who had finished fourth in one event Monday, came back to swim his way to a gold medal in the 800-metre freestyle on Tuesday at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Brice, 23, swam his winning time in 14:58.03.

One day earlier, he had finished in fourth place at nearly double the distance (1,500 metres).

Cox led Cayman’s swimming team on Tuesday, which also got a silver medal from Dayana Yereina Powery. Powery, 15, swam the 100-metre freestyle in 1:37.01. Rasheed Lawrence swam to a fifth-place finish in the 800-metre freestyle, and Kanza Bodden finished seventh.

Cayman swimmers will compete in the 4×50-metre relay and the 50-metre backstroke Wednesday.

The track team, led by Jordan Owen McLean, also had its share of glory on Tuesday. McLean, 21, took third place in the 100-metre dash, with a time of 13.02.

Cayman’s runners will compete in the 800 metres and the 4×100 relay on Wednesday.

The unified bocce team competed on Tuesday and will conclude their action on Wednesday.

Cayman’s unified basketball team, which took home bronze four years ago at the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles, has clinched another medal in competition.

Cayman beat Namibia 21-16 on Tuesday and will play India for the gold medal on Wednesday.

The basketball team had an off-day on Monday and visited Healthy Athletes, a Special Olympics initiative which strives to provide free health examinations, conducted in a fun environment.