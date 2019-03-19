Cayman Luxury Property Group joins global franchise

Cayman Luxury Property Group is joining the global franchise ERA Real Estate and will now be known as ERA Cayman Islands.

Founded by Jeanette and Robert Totten, Cayman Luxury Property Group has been a part of the real estate industry in Cayman for many years and is now offering a global presence as ERA Cayman Islands.

Jeanette Totten has served as president of the Cayman Islands Real Estate Association, CIREBA for five terms and is the current president.

“We at Cayman Luxury are extremely excited about joining the ERA family of professional realtors. ERA has been established since the 1970s and was the pioneer of being the first real estate company to use electronic communications with the sale of real estate property,” she said. “They continue today as an industry leader in developing and using technology in the real estate industry.”

Being part of ERA Real Estate means ERA Cayman Islands is able to network with other agents all over the world to market a property for sale, reaching more potential buyers, the realtors said in a press release.

The ERA Real Estate Network includes approximately 33,000 brokers and sales associates in more than 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 35 other countries and territories.