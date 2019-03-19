Deloitte supports Gender Equality Cayman

Accounting and consulting firm Deloitte, which recently launched “ALL IN: Accelerating gender and inclusion,” a strategy designed to increase the share of women in leadership roles, has pledged its support to the local non-profit Gender Equality Cayman.

Stuart Sybersma, managing partner, Deloitte Cayman Islands said, “We are ‘ALL IN’ and fully committed to this initiative. Gender parity and inclusion is everyone’s responsibility – and we all need to take action to achieve it more quickly. ALL IN matters at all levels of our organization. It is a long-term investment – we cannot change gender representation in leadership overnight, but we can cultivate an environment where we are developing the next generation of women leaders for years to come.”

In addition to the Gender Equality Cayman pledge, Deloitte supports this commitment locally by sponsoring women’s professional associations such as 100 Women in Finance, Business & Professional Women’s Club, International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation, and by supporting mentoring programmes such as GirlForce 100, and various charitable organisations and government bodies with the common goal to promote health, well-being and development opportunities for women and girls in the Cayman Islands.

“We should acknowledge that indeed there are differences between individuals, cultures, and generations in the working environment,” Sybersma said. “Respecting, embracing and drawing strength from these differences allows us to create the best possible outcomes for our clients, our people and society.”