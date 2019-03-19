Women Code Cayman begins 12-week series

Women Code Cayman, an initiative that introduces participants to programming and provides a supportive network for women who are learning to code, has opened registration for a 12-week series that officially begins Wednesday, March 27.

The programme is supported by Cartan, the Ministry of Community Affairs and Cayman Enterprise City, and hosts free weekly workshops at CEC’s Strathvale House location.

On March 14, Women Code Cayman’s first public social event welcomed over 30 women to Rackam’s Waterfront Bar & Grill to learn more about Cayman’s network of female tech professionals.

“We are all about shaking up the male-dominated tech world by fostering avenues for women to develop tech skills and access opportunities that are being created within CEC’s Cayman Tech City,” said CEC’s Public Engagement Officer Bianca Mora. “We’re helping to create and endorse a growing number of female role models and advocates in technology, while evening out the gender ratio in Cayman’s tech scene.”

Kaitlyn Elphinstone, CEC’s vice president of marketing and public engagement, noted 26 percent of individuals working in the special economic zone’s Cayman Tech City are female. Globally, only 21 percent of tech executives are women. Only 8 percent have never experienced gender bias in the workplace, she said, citing a study by ISACA, the international professional association focused on IT governance.

CEC’s chief executive Charlie Krikconnell said, “As a country we need to ensure that everyone receives the right support and encouragement to realise their hopes and dreams of becoming active contributors to our ever-evolving global digital economy. We are proud to be a part of the Women Code Cayman initiative.”

The 12-week Women Code Cayman series takes place Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at CEC’s Strathvale House location. To register and for more information email Bianca Mora at [email protected]