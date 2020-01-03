Exploring the essence of our relationship with the natural environment and the connection between visual art and the viewer are at the core of Kaitlyn Elphinstone’s thematic designs.

The award-winning Cayman artist, whose ‘Woven Sea Fan’ and ‘White Plaits, Blue Braids’ are part of the permanent collection of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, remains passionate about the same themes that inspired her first show 10 years ago. The exhibition at Full of Beans Café was titled ‘Fingerprint.’

The exhibit “was keenly intent on illustrating our interconnectedness with our natural environments, while fully aware of the potential of art to raise awareness and inspire change within our consumer culture and relationship with waste,” Kaitlyn says.

“Ten years on, I believe this sentiment still forms the basis of my work. I remain fascinated by the way we see ourselves within our cultural and natural landscapes, and my work certainly reflects ongoing narratives of increasing pollution, climate change and development.”

