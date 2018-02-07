Kaitlyn Elphinstone joins Cayman Enterprise City as marketing manager

Cayman Enterprise City, Cayman’s special economic zone, has hired Kaitlyn Elphinstone as its marketing manager.

In this role, Ms. Elphinstone will be responsible for executing the zone’s marketing strategy and coordinating projects which include public relations, digital media, advertising, printed collateral, event management and social media.

She will also work with CEO Charlie Kirkconnell and the business development team to realize opportunities for the zone as they arise.

Ms. Elphinstone comes to CEC with six years of experience as a communications professional carrying out public relations, digital and social media campaigns, and arranging event management in the Cayman Islands. Most recently, she served as the communications and public engagement manager at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, where she was responsible for the management of marketing, branding, public relations, special event delivery, volunteer and membership programs, as well as the gallery’s store.

“CEC is committed to helping Caymanians compete for the jobs that are now being created, and will be created, in this expanding zone,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “With her connections in the local community, Kaitlyn will help us reach out and stay engaged.”