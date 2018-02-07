Mourant Ozannes strengthens finance practice

Offshore law firm Mourant Ozannes has promoted Chinyin Johnston to its global partnership. The firm has also appointed two new partners in its Jersey office, bringing the total number of partners at the firm to 60.

Ms. Johnston is a Cayman Islands and BVI qualified finance lawyer based in the firm’s London office.

Mourant Ozannes partner and head of the Cayman corporate practice, Hayden Isbister, said: “Chinyin is a highly talented lawyer, making an exceptional contribution to our business and playing a vital role in the organic growth of our Caribbean practice. It’s a pleasure to welcome her to our partnership.”

Ms. Johnston joined Mourant Ozannes in 2015 and has extensive experience advising on BVI and Cayman Islands law aspects of banking and finance transactions. She regularly advises banks, borrowers and arrangers on a broad range of matters, including acquisition and leveraged finance, fund finance, asset finance, debt restructuring, derivatives and structured products, insolvency and security enforcement, project finance and real estate finance.