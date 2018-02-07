eVestment launches digital assets hedge fund database

Institutional investment data and analytics provider eVestment has launched a digital assets segment on its hedge fund database.

Digital assets could include cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum or litecoin, as well as initial coin offerings.

“The universe will be able to accommodate new, yet-to-be-developed digital assets as this space evolves over time,” the company said in a press release.

The product comes in response to demand from investors, consultants and hedge fund managers for information sharing about digital investment opportunities.

“We’re seeing the most interest in digital assets hedge funds among family offices, fund of funds and high-net-worth individuals right now, but it’s only a matter of time before larger institutional investors become interested in this as well,” said eVestment Vice President Chris Sparenberg. “We look forward to providing the most comprehensive look at this interesting and fast-growing investment opportunity to our clients.”

Data fields in the digital assets database will include return expectations, market exposure, investment process and process type to enable the comparison of digital assets hedge funds to the thousands of other alternative and traditional investment opportunities.