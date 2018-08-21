Mourant appointed as Multilaw member firm in Cayman and BVI

Offshore law firm Mourant Ozannes has been appointed as the member firm for the British Virgin Islands and Cayman within the Multilaw network.

Multilaw is one of the largest legal networks globally, with 9,000 lawyers across 80 firms in 100 countries. It has been in operation for nearly 30 years and the member firms have a combined revenue of more than $5 billion annually.

Mourant Global Managing Partner Jonathan Rigby said the firm routinely works in partnership with international advisers to provide clients with a seamless service globally.

“Being named as Multilaw’s member firm in Cayman and the BVI is a reflection of the quality and expertise of our Caribbean practices and will allow us to further extend our global reach,” he said.

Each Multilaw member is a leading law firm in its jurisdiction and must be well known in their jurisdiction, able to service the full needs of the typical international business client and are admitted only after a stringent due diligence and quality control process, Mourant said in a press release. Members are subject to a rigorous ongoing appraisal system to ensure that they are maintaining the highest levels of professional and ethical conduct.

Multilaw Executive Director Adam Cooke said Mourant “will be a great addition” to the existing expertise within the Multilaw network.

“I had the opportunity to visit Cayman earlier this year and to meet many of the partners at the firm, including some from the BVI. I can attest to their expertise, client focus and enthusiasm about joining Multilaw,” Mr. Cooke said.