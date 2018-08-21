A group of EY summer interns took part in the firm’s annual community service day by helping sort donated items at the National Council of Voluntary Organisations’ “New To You” Bargain Shop.

Proceeds from items sold at the shop fund a variety of NCVO children services programs.

Lauren Nelson, EY’s regional area director of finance, who sits on the board of the NCVO, accompanied the students on the volunteer day.

“Giving back to our community is something that’s very important to us at EY,” Ms. Nelson said. “It was incredibly fulfilling to see them take pride in helping this local organization make an impact in our community. I am already looking forward to next year.”

The EY Cayman Ltd. summer internship program runs for eight weeks each year. This summer, 13 students worked alongside EY professionals, contributed to client projects, participated in presentations, and met other local professionals through a variety of networking events.

University students who have a keen interest in a June 2019 internship and are pursuing a degree in accounting, finance or other related major should forward their resume and latest transcript to Janiecia Connolly at [email protected] from Nov. 2, 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019. Applicants should possess a minimum 3.3 GPA and have one year of studies completed at the time of submission.