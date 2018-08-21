Twenty-three representatives from Deloitte, including 13 interns along with their mentors, current full-time employees, participated in the firm’s sixth annual Intern Charity Day earlier this summer.

Deloitte volunteers worked with the teams at the Blue Iguana Recovery Program and the Mission House to assist with gardening, painting, and other restoration and maintenance tasks at the two visitor attractions.

The Intern Charity Day is part of the Deloitte Exclusive Experience Program (DEEP) and encourages interns and their respective mentors to give back to the local community and assist organizations in need of support with various tasks and projects. Deloitte staff also volunteer their time during the annual IMPACT Day, a one-day event dedicated to making a positive impact in society.

“The Deloitte Intern Charity Day is one of the key elements of our internship program that makes our students proud to be a part of Deloitte. Thank you again to this year’s interns who helped us make an impact in our community,” said Jennifer Skinner, talent director at Deloitte.

During the past year in Cayman, Deloitte employees and partners personally donated approximately $25,000 toward local and regional charities through various drives and initiatives.