Appleby partner nominated for Trusted Advisor of the Year

Appleby Partner and Group Head of the Private Client and Trusts practice, Carlos de Serpa Pimentel, has been nominated as a finalist for the Trusted Advisor of the Year award at the STEP Private Client Awards 2018/19. The award recognizes the most outstanding individual globally in any discipline servicing private clients or advisers, Appleby said.

“It is a great honor to be included as a finalist at this year’s STEP Awards and to be nominated by the judges. This nomination, together with recent accolades for the firm, is a testament to the strength of our global Private Client & Trusts team as a whole, and to the breadth and depth of expertise that we have,” Mr. de Serpa Pimentel said.

“This also follows after the recent recognition of several global team members in Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite for 2018, and for the third year running, Appleby’s recognition in the Chambers Global 2018 High Net Worth Guide for our work undertaken in the Private Client & Trusts sector,” he added.

There are only five individuals nominated for the award. The Trusted Advisor of the Year category is by third-party nomination only and voting on the shortlist was made by a panel of experts. STEP members will cast their vote for their preferred candidate from mid-August until Sept. 28 and the winner will be announced at a black-tie dinner and awards ceremony on Nov. 7 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London.