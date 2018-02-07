Caymanian lawyer joins investment management firm in London

Caymanian lawyer Caroline Dell has taken a position as an in-house counsel with Man Group, an active investment management firm, in London after three secondments with the company.

Ms. Dell completed her Bachelors of Law with honors and Legal Practice Course at the College of Law. Following her studies, she began her legal career with Maples and Calder in 2008 as an articled clerk and was admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands in 2010.

Ms. Dell was a member of the firm’s Investment Funds group specializing in registered mutual funds, private equity funds and the regulation of investment managers, as well as general corporate and commercial matters.

Caroline was first seconded to Man Group’s Swiss office for eight months in 2011 and then to their London office for six months from 2012-2013 and for nine months in 2017. During her secondments, she worked alongside Man Group’s in-house lawyers practicing Cayman Islands law.

“I am grateful to Maples and Calder for providing me with valuable training and experience, and also for making the collaboration with Man Group possible,” Ms. Bell said.

“We are delighted to support Caroline as she takes this next step in her career,” said managing partner of Maples and Calder’s London Office, Paul Govier. “This incredible opportunity is indicative of the caliber of lawyers that Maples and Calder develops through our Articles of Clerkship program and our ability to second our lawyers with leading companies around the globe.”