Campbells adds litigator to its Litigation, Insolvency & Restructuring Group

Mo Haque, QC, has joined the Litigation, Insolvency & Restructuring Group at Campbells.

Mr. Haque is an experienced commercial litigator who took Silk in England at the age of 41. He brings more than 20 years of dispute resolution and arbitration experience to the firm.

Mr. Haque, formerly of Crown Office Chambers in London, joins Campbells as a partner in the Cayman Islands and will be relocating permanently to the firm’s BVI office.

He has advised on a wide range of cases ranging from insolvency and winding up issues to the professional liabilities of directors, liquidators and receivers.

“We are delighted that Mo has chosen to join our team,” said Guy Manning, partner and head of Campbells’ Litigation, Insolvency & Restructuring Group. “Mo is an exceptional lawyer and advocate and is acknowledged for his expertise and deep experience.”