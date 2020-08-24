Business in brief

Marketing association provides scholarship

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association announced Rosita Ritch as the second recipient of its annual $5,000 scholarship to support local students with an interest in marketing or other related fields.

CIMPA chair Julian Foster said the non-profit is proud to support Ritch’s educational goals. “Rosita’s drive to succeed, academic performance and demonstrated commitment to marketing made her application stand out.”

Having recently completed her associate degree at the University College of the Cayman Islands, Ritch is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management (marketing) at the University of Surrey in the UK. Eventually she hopes to achieve a master’s degree in business communication and marketing.

“This scholarship will give me the opportunity to study overseas and expand my knowledge and experience. The world of marketing is very diverse and there is a lot that I will be able to do with a degree in Business Management (Marketing),” Ritch said.

To eliminate any potential for bias in the scholarship-awarding process, all applications are submitted anonymously to an evaluation committee for scoring.

“Once again, our Committee was impressed by the high standard of the applications received. Particularly given the impacts of COVID-19 and the uncertainty many students are facing,” Foster said.

The 2021 CIMPA Scholarship application period will open next year in May.

Collas Crill appoints new managing partner

Collas Crill has appointed Stephen Leontsinis as managing partner of its Cayman office. He takes over from Alan de Saram who steps down after five years in the role.

Leontsinis joined Collas Crill in 2015 as a partner and the head of the firm’s dispute resolution team in the Cayman Islands. That team has grown from two attorneys to three partners and nine attorneys in the past five years.

Going forward, de Saram will focus on the firm’s corporate practice in Cayman as well as its financial services business, Collas Crill Corporate Services.

Campbells adds to Hong Kong litigation practice

Shaun Folpp has joined Campbells’ litigation, restructuring and insolvency group in Hong Kong.

He will also serve as managing partner of the Hong Kong office. Before joining Campbells, Folpp led the litigation, restructuring and insolvency practice of Mourant in Asia.