Sixty blue iguanas have already hatched in captivity this year and more are expected, marking one of the best breeding seasons yet for the Blue Iguana Conservation Programme.

With lockdown measures lifted, members of the public are once again able to view the baby lizards at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park breeding facility.

Recommencement of blue iguana tours offers a reminder to the public of the dangers, such as cars, stray cats and dogs, that remain to the endemic species.

Despite strides in reestablishing the endangered lizard, blue iguanas remain in the early stages of securing a sustainable, wild population, explained conservation operations manager Luke Harding. There are now more than 1,000 blue iguanas living in the wild in Grand Cayman.

“Most of the threats that drove this species towards extinction are still prevalent on this island, along with newly emerging threats, so there is much work still to be done,” Harding said in a press statement.

“We encourage our community to stay vigilant about the threats to the blues and, wherever possible, try to be an active part of the solution by adhering to simple rules, such as driving considerately, practicing responsible pet ownership and staying actively involved with [Blue Iguana Conservation] through our social media platforms, facility tours and fundraising events.”

Tours of the breeding facility are available Tuesday through Saturday at 10:30am, 11:30am and 2pm, and Sundays at 10:30am and 11:30am. For more information, search @blueiguanaconservation on social media or visit www.nationaltrust.org.ky.