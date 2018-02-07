Citco Trustees welcomes new managing director

Citco Trustees (Cayman) Limited has appointed Nadine Watler as its new managing director.

Ms. Watler has more than 23 years’ experience in the financial services industry. She has held senior positions in the banking, legal and fiduciary services sectors and possesses a wealth of demonstrated experience managing teams, driving organizational change, streamlining business operations and implementing internal controls and process efficiencies.

Ms. Watler is a qualified attorney by profession, an accredited director, an associate with the Canadian Securities Institute and the Institute of Canadian Bankers, a STEP affiliate member and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She also holds memberships with the Cayman Islands Law Society, the Caymanian Bar association and 100 Women in Finance and is a notary public in the Cayman Islands.