Code(Cayman) has announced a new course to introduce blockchain and highlight how the technology is used globally.

The learning and support network designs and organises free programmes for Cayman residents interested in technology.

The Blockchain.Code(Cayman) programme is supported by Algorand, Campbells and Cartan Group, and follows the recent adoption of the regulatory framework for virtual asset service providers in Cayman.

“We have been supporting the healthy blockchain economy in the Cayman Islands for a couple years now and are honoured to continue to support this programme,” said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand, in a press release. “These are future leaning topics around the world that are relevant in fostering the development of blockchain technology in the Cayman Islands.”

Topics that will be covered over the eight-week programme include an overview of blockchain jargon, smart contracts, regulatory challenges, central bank digital currencies, token basics, network effects and future adoption.

“We are delighted to support Code(Cayman) in offering this highly anticipated course,” said Richard Spencer, partner at law firm Campbells. “At Campbells, our Blockchain and FinTech practice continues to grow at a rapid pace, and it is very satisfying to collaborate with clients like Algorand who are so passionate about promoting blockchain education in the Cayman Islands.”

Blockchain.Code(Cayman) will be held on 12 Jan. 2021, from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Code(Cayman) tech lab.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. For more information, and to register, go to codecayman.com.