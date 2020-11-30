With another report of an alleged breach of quarantine by a traveller who had been in isolation at a residence after arriving on island, concerns are being raised about the effectiveness of the isolation-at-home option.
Inbound travellers to the Cayman Islands are required to remain in isolation for a minimum of 14 days at one of three quarantine locations – a government facility, a privately-run facility or an approved residence – and wear an electronic monitoring device.
Under new regulations, anyone found to be in breach of mandatory isolation will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable on conviction to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.
On Sunday, Skylar Mack allegedly broke quarantine to attend a watercraft race event.
Last week, a couple was fined $1,000 each after pleading guilty to breaching quarantine-in-residence protocols. They have since departed Cayman and have been banned from returning to the islands while COVID-19 measures remain in place.
And on Wednesday, 25 Nov., Travel Cayman Director Tasha Ebanks-Garcia said in a release that three other suspected breaches of quarantine were being investigated.
Perhaps instead of discontinuing the current “quarantine at home” situation we should simply increase surveillance. Train some of those who were laid off or are now at reduced hours from tourist industry related work to do paid quarantine check ins and oversight monitoring. Assign 15 or so houses per monitor. Have monitors download their surveillance data / checklist/ photos throughout their shift to a main data base to ensure that every person under quarantine is present and accounted for several times a day. Those in quarantine should have access to a phone in their homes, monitors could call at random times and ask to see faces at windows, or door entries while maintaining a safe distance. I believe there was too much reliance on responsible behaviour from those in quarantine when the “quarantine at home” option was introduced. While the vast majority were compliant, and we thank them for that, there will always be a few bad apples to spoil it for everyone else. Still, it is worth trying to preserve this system as it is more attractive for home owners from abroad (snow birds etc.) to stay in their own place and we need them to return and emerge after 15 days with an all-clear test ready to shop, go to restaurants, and participate in the community, once they are safe to do so.
I really hope that just because a few idiots broke quarantine, it doesn’t wreck it for the rest of us law-abiding, rule-following citizens.
My husband and I home-quarantined in October with absolutely no issue, along with hundreds of other incoming people. We have been in Cayman for 7 weeks, more than happy to contribute to your economy. We are going back to Canada next week for Christmas and our plan is to come right back here after Christmas. However, if we cannot quarantine in our own home, we will not be coming back, and therefore, will not be able to continue to contribute to your economy.
Unfortunately, there are always people that aren’t going to follow the rules. That shouldn’t mean that the people who are following the rules should pay the consequences.