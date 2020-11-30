With another report of an alleged breach of quarantine by a traveller who had been in isolation at a residence after arriving on island, concerns are being raised about the effectiveness of the isolation-at-home option.

Inbound travellers to the Cayman Islands are required to remain in isolation for a minimum of 14 days at one of three quarantine locations – a government facility, a privately-run facility or an approved residence – and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Under new regulations, anyone found to be in breach of mandatory isolation will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable on conviction to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.

On Sunday, Skylar Mack allegedly broke quarantine to attend a watercraft race event.

Last week, a couple was fined $1,000 each after pleading guilty to breaching quarantine-in-residence protocols. They have since departed Cayman and have been banned from returning to the islands while COVID-19 measures remain in place.

And on Wednesday, 25 Nov., Travel Cayman Director Tasha Ebanks-Garcia said in a release that three other suspected breaches of quarantine were being investigated.

