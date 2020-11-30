Commemorating World AIDS Day

We believe in communities.

Communities make changes happen.

World AIDS Day on 1 Dec. brings together people from around the world to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic.

World AIDS Day gives us the opportunity for communities and private partners to spread awareness and the opportunity for an organisation like the Cayman AIDS Foundation to progress in HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment and care in our three islands.

World AIDS Day also allows us to join forces internationally to commemorate those who have died and celebrate victories such as increased access to treatment and prevention services.

The Cayman AIDS Foundation will continue the fight to ensure all persons have equal access to our prevention programmes.

The foundation will continue to support PLWHA (People living with HIV/AIDS), [and] fight against stigma and discrimination.

Noel Cayasso-Smith

Cayman AIDS Foundation